A 19-year-old wanted in connection with the shooting death of another 19-year-old in New Iberia has been arrested.
According to arrest reports, Tyran Treshawn Jones was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on Sunday. He was being sought on charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and illegal use of weapons.
The incident, police said, occurred Friday in the 1000 block of French Street, where officers responded around 4:15 p.m. to reports of shooting with one person injured.
A 19-year-old was located in the front yard of a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Jones was allegedly identified as a suspect after police collected evidence from the scene and spoke with witnesses about the incident.