Emergency responders are on scene in the 200 block of Johnston Street after a man was struck by a train Friday afternoon.
The call was first reported just before 4:30 p.m. It was originally reported the man was trapped under the train, but that was disproven, an official with the Lafayette Police Department said.
Acadian Ambulance and several Lafayette Police units were on the scene as of 5 p.m., the official said. Few other details, including the extent of the man’s injuries, were available.
This is a developing story.