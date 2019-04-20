A man is in critical condition after an early morning shooting in St. Martinville Saturday, officials say.
St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies found the 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a residence in the 1000 block of Vieux Jacquet Road around 4 a.m. He was taken to a local hospital and is listed in critical condition, sheriff’s spokesperson Maj. Ginny Higgins said in a release.
Higgins said deputies are searching for two suspects described as short, stocky black males wearing black bandanas. No further information was available.
The investigation remains ongoing, she said.
St. Martin Parish investigators are asking for anyone with information to call 337-394-3071, St. Martin Crime Stoppers at 337-441-3030 or contact the department via messenger on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.