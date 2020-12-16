The list of candidates vying to become Lafayette’s next police chief was whittled down to three finalists by a search committee Wednesday.
The committee nominated retired Dallas Police Deputy Chief Thomas Glover, Sr., current Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin and Lafayette Police Sgt. Paul Trouard to Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory for consideration.
Glover and Trouard were nominated by Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber and Griffin was nominated by Lafayette City Marshal-elect Reggie Thomas. All three were unanimously advanced by the full committee.
Garber said he nominated Glover and Trouard because he’s confident they could “handle the rigor of being the head of an agency” because of the maturity of their careers and their unique skill sets. He said he felt they would also support the best public relationship with the residents of Lafayette and work well with other area law enforcement.
The sheriff said his main focus during the interviews was analyzing the raw and technical leadership capacity of each candidate.
“My main concern is for the men and women of the Lafayette Police Department, that they have good, strong leadership going forward during these tumultuous times we’re going through in law enforcement and with the unrest in our community,” Garber said.
Thomas said he nominated Griffin because the spokesperson and SWAT commander has grown into a leader within the department who’s capable of making difficult decisions in the field while also handling the administrative side of the job.
Thomas, who spearheaded community relations work while with LPD, said all three recommended candidates were impressive and offered a vision for the department that prioritized community relations and community policing policies. Thomas said he’s confident all three would be strong leaders who could connect with the community.
“I really think the mayor has his job cut out for him. The top three people we put up all have long law enforcement experience and great leadership….I don’t think the mayor can do wrong. I think no matter who he chooses, I will be excited and will look forward to working with them,” Thomas said.
Both men said they were confident committee members executed a rigorous interview process and took the time to get to know the candidates, analyze their strengths and make the best recommendation to the mayor-president. While the deliberations were done in executive session, Garber said committee appointees asked “hard questions” and posed hypothetical scenarios that mirror the reality the candidates would experience as chief.
Six candidates -- Glover, Griffin, Trouard, former Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cmdr. Bobby Jackson, retired Lafayette Police Lt. Guy LeBreton and Southern University at Shreveport Police Chief Edward Reynolds -- were interviewed by the search committee Tuesday and Wednesday in roughly hour-long sessions.
Ten candidates originally applied to become the city’s law enforcement leader, but only six sat for the police chief civil service exam.
Glover retired from the Dallas Police Department in August 2017 as deputy chief after over 36 years with the department, his application said.
Griffin joined the Lafayette Police Department in 2002 and has worked in SWAT, school resource officer oversight, patrol, recruiting and narcotics, among other departments. He currently serves as the department’s public information officer. From 1995 to 1999, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Griffin earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Louisiana State University at Alexandria in 2019 and this spring completed a master’s degree in business administration from Husson University, his application said.
Trouard, of Opelousas, joined the Lafayette Police Department in 1997. He has served as the firearms facility supervisor and range master, a departmental training instructor, detective and officer involved shooting supervisor, among other roles.
He earned a bachelor’s in general studies from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette in 2008 and is currently completing a master’s degree in organizational leadership from Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach, Alabama, his application said.
Thomas, the Lafayette Police Department’s former deputy chief, said he’s thrilled to see two candidates who’ve risen through the ranks be considered to head the agency.
“More than anything I’m excited that out of this whole process, two people were taken from the Lafayette Police Department….It shows the training, the professionalism and the leadership that comes through our department,” he said.
The police chief position has been vacant since Jan. 6, the day of Guillory’s swearing in, after Chief Toby Aguillard agreed to leave in exchange for a $70,000 settlement. Guillory encouraged Aguillard, who was appointed by his predecessor Joel Robideaux, to resign or be fired. He cited Aguillard’s poor working relationship with Lafayette Parish Sheriff Mark Garber as one reason for his dismissal.
Interim Chief Scott Morgan has served in the position since early January. The first chief search began in March, with an attempted nationwide search that produced only four local candidates. The second search push wrapped in September.
Thomas was originally expected to run for the position, but later chose to retire after Guillory announced his deputy chief position was being scrapped. Thomas was elected as Lafayette City Marshal in a runoff against Duson Police Chief Kip Judice Dec. 5.
Guillory has said he’d like a new police chief in place to start 2021, but the process could edge into the new year. The mayor-president said he’s looking for someone who exhibits leadership, organization and integrity and, “Someone who leads by example. Someone who can institute a culture of transparency, a culture of doing the right thing even when no one is looking.”
Guillory said race will not be considered in the chief’s selection, but the ultimate appointee will need to be sensitive to racial tensions in the community and the fraught relationship between the police department and Lafayette’s Black community when making decisions around long-term policies and community policing.
Tensions rose this summer after the shooting death of 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin, a Black man, by Lafayette police officers at a gas station in August. Investigators said Pellerin was armed with a knife at the time of the shooting, but his family and activists have questioned the police account. The incident led to weeks of protests and demonstrations around the city-parish.
Acadiana Advocate staff writer Claire Taylor contributed to this report.