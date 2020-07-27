New Orleans police stock

Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting Sunday afternoon on Evangeline Thruway, according to a statement from the Lafayette Police Department.

Marcus Williamson, 29, and Debreana Green, 21, were booked late Sunday on two counts of attempted first-degree murder related to the shooting, which took place about 4:45 p.m. in the 2200 block of NW Evangeline Thruway.

Lafayette Police officers were in the area when they heard numerous shots being fired, according to the statement. They located a Nissan SUV fleeing the area and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect vehicle was pursued out of the city to an area near Grand Coteau. 

Police eventually detained the couple and questioned them

This is an ongoing investigation.

