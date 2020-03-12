A Eunice Jr. High student was arrested Thursday after making a false bomb threat against the school.
The 13-year-old boy was arrested on counts of communicating of false information of a planned bombing on school property and terrorizing after a threat was found written on a urinal at the junior high around 8:17 a.m. Thursday.
The school and neighboring Eunice Elementary were evacuated as a precaution, Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said.
Students were moved off campus while officers swept the school. Three students who were seen leaving the bathroom before the threat was discovered were taken in for questioning. The 13-year-old boy booked in the incident reportedly confessed to officers he wrote the threat.
The other two students were not involved in communicating the threat, Fontenot said. The boy arrested was later released to the custody of his parents.
Students were returned to both campuses around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.