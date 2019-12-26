Duson Police are investigating two cases of counterfeit money being passed at local truck stop casinos, according to a release from Police Chief Kip Judice.
Multiple counterfeit $20 bills were used by a man in his 40s at local truck stop casinos early Thursday morning. Video surveillance shows the man removing the counterfeit money from what appears to be a very large stack of bills in his truck.
Police say the man drives a newer model white or silver Ford F150 pickup truck.
The counterfeit bills look and feel real, say police. They even passed the counterfeit pen test.
Police have recovered 14 bills with the same serial number: M79933984C. It is likely that more have been passed and not yet reported, acording to the release.
The public is urged to inspect $20 bills closely and contact Duson Police if they receive bills with the above serial number.