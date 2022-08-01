A Broussard man was shot and killed in his house Sunday night, police said in a news release.
At approximately 10 p.m. deputies with the Broussard Police Department responded to a report of a person being shot in the 400 block of E. Fourth Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they were directed to a residence where they found a person deceased from a single fatal gunshot wound.
The victim has not been identified pending notification of relatives, police said. A suspect, 69-year-old Edward Lee, was taken into custody without incident and charged with second-degree murder.
Lee was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a $350,000 bond.