A man has been booked on a charge of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend over the weekend, according to a statement from the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.
A spokesman said deputies began investigating just before 10 p.m. Saturday after receiving a call of a possible homicide at a home in the 5400 block of Norris Road.
Upon arrival, deputies say they found a 38-year-old woman dead inside a camper trailer. The Iberia Parish Coroner's Office identified the victim as Stephanie Worley of New Iberia Tuesday.
The victim’s boyfriend, identified as 59-year-old Luis D. Valdez, was taken into custody at the scene. Witnesses allegedly told deputies that the couple had been fighting during the day.
Deputies say they found evidence of a disturbance inside and outside the home.
Valdez was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on one count of second-degree-murder.
The investigation is continuing.