Two pedestrians were struck by an intoxicated driver Saturday night on the Rio parade route, according to Lafayette Police.
The incident happened after 6 p.m. at West Congress and Madison Street, along the parade route before it was set to begin, according to police.
A small dark-colored sedan was traveling westbound on Congress Street, police say, when the car exited lanes and struck the parade route barricades and two pedestrians.
The pedestrians both sustained serious injuries and were transported to the hospital.
The driver was identified as 31-year-old Jessica Richard. Richard was arrested and charged with a second-offense operating while intoxicated and two counts of vehicular negligent injury.