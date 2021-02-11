An elderly Lafayette man killed in a Monday apartment fire has been identified.
Gervies Lyle Semmens, 69, was killed after a fire broke out in his bedroom. Investigators determined his mattress was the source and believe a cigarette contributed to the fire. Firefighters responded around 11:27 p.m. Monday at the Mimosa Place Apartments at 155 Mimosa Place, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
Firefighters arrived to flames shooting from Semmens’ bedroom window and were able to quell the flames within 10 minutes.
Semmens did have a working fire alarm and the alarm alerted neighbors to the fire. Investigators are still determining why Semmens was unable to escape his apartment and a coroner’s report is pending, Trahan said.