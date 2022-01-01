More than 70 people were displaced by a fire at the Bayou Oaks Apartment Homes on Feu Follet Road on Thursday.
Lafayette firefighters responded to a 911 call reporting smoke coming from the roof of a building in the complex around 4 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived at 330 Feu Follet Road, firefighters discovered flames coming from the roof of the building and raised a second alarm. Seven trucks and three aerial ladders were brought in, with at least 35 firefighters fighting the blaze that involved 24 apartment units, Lafayette Fire spokesperson Alton Trahan said in a statement.
No injuries were reported from the fire. The cause remains under investigation, but investigators determined roofing contractors were completing work in the area where the fire originated prior to noticing the smoke and called 911 to report the fire, Trahan said.
The American Red Cross is providing assistance to the tenants displaced by the apartment damage, currently totaling over 70 people. The relief agency said they’re working with the families to connect them to community resources to aid in recovery and assisting with temporary housing.