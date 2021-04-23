Lafayette Police say they are investigating after suspects in a stolen vehicle removed an ATM from a local bank, KATC reports.
The attempted burglary happened early Thursday morning in the 1300 block of Camellia Boulevard, according to LPD spokesperson Bridgette Dugas. At around 1:40 a.m., the suspects, driving a stolen white Ford F250 attached a chain to an ATM and were able to remove it from its location.
The ATM became detatched and was left in the Settlers Trace Boulevard area. The suspects then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
The investigation is focused on surveillance video from the scene.