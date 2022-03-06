Two 18 year olds were arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that took place in the 700 block of South Sterling Street on Jan. 16, the Lafayette Police Department said.
Omari Davis and Dekendrick Arceneaux were arrested on Sunday and booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on second degree murder charges, officials said.
Police arrived to the scene around 9 p.m. on Jan. 16 after receiving reports of gunshots in the area. They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds who later died at the scene.
