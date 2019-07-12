A Morgan City woman died Friday from injuries she received in a two-vehicle crash Thursday on U.S. 90 in St. Mary Parish.
State Police Troop I says the crash happened around 7 a.m. on U.S. 90 near Delmar Road. The crash took the life of 88-year-old Claudia Dugas of Morgan City.
An investigation revealed that Dugas was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt when she failed to yield to oncoming traffic while turning on U.S. 90 from a private parking lot. While turning, State Police say Dugas' vehicle was struck in the outside, westbound travel lane by a 1994 Kenworth 18-wheeler.
State Police say Dugas was restrained at the time of the crash and was transported to Lafayette General Hospital in critical condition. Dugas succumbed to her injuries on Friday, July 12.
Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation.