An 18-year-old has been arrested and accused of robbing a person over the weekend during a meet-up to purchase a firearm, KATC-TV reported.
The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff's Office said that deputies investigated a report of a robbery Saturday.
The victim told JDPSO that he attempted to purchase a firearm that was advertised on Snapchat. Deputies say the victim arrived at a location on Earl Duhon road to make the transaction and was allegedly robbed by two individuals.
One of the suspects, identified as Kolby R. Ardoin, 18, of Roanoke was located and arrested shortly after. Ardoin was booked into the parish jail for simple robbery.
Deputies say they are still investigating the incident and expect an arrest warrant to be issued for the second individual. No details on that person were provided.