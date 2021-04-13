A third suspect has been arrested in the January death of an Opelousas man.
Antonio Livings, 18, of Opelousas, was arrested Tuesday on a count each of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and criminal damage to property in the Jan. 23 homicide of Kelly Guidry, who was shot multiple times near the intersection of North Market and Cheney streets, Opelousas Police spokesperson Major Mark Guidry said in a statement.
Jevon Figaro, 23, of Lafayette, and Marcus Chenier, 24, of Opelousas, were previously booked in the case. Figaro was arrested on a count each of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and criminal damage to property, while Chenier was arrested on a count each of second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, criminal damage to property and felon in possession of a firearm, a previous statement said.
More arrests are possible, Guidry said. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500.