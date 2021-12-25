Lafayette police were investigating a Saturday morning shooting incident in which a woman was shot multiple times and remained in critical condition Saturday afternoon at a local hospital.
Police said Tyechia Johnson of Natchitoches was the suspected shooter and has been charged with attempted second-degree murder.
Police said they responded to a call at the hospital at 6:16 a.m. They were told a victim had been taken there after the shooting, which followed a verbal disagreement between the victim and shooter.
Johnson was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, police said.