A Louisiana man who drowned the Gulf of Mexico near Destin was from St. Martinville, according to KADN.
The 911 call for a distressed swimmer in the Gulf of Mexico off 1001 Highway 98 East in Destin came in around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Family members say he dove under the water and never resurfaced. Lifeguards located him approximately 75 yards from the beach face down in the water and brought him ashore.
Lifesaving measures were taken by law enforcement while the man was transferred to a local emergency room, but he was declared dead shortly after being rescued from the water.
A red flag warning was issued at 8:36 AM for all 30A beaches due to dangerous surfs and rip currents.