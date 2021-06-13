A house fire in Scott Saturday night is believed to be started by a child playing with a lighter, KATC-TV reported.
Firefighters were called to a home in the 100 block of Owl Lane at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.
They found heavy smoke coming from a manufactured home. They went into the home and quickly brought the fire under control. The fire was in a bedroom, officials say.
No one was injured, according to officials.
Investigators determined that a child playing with a lighter ignited a mattress.
All occupants of the home were able to safely escape. The bedroom sustained moderate damage, with the remaining home receiving minimal damage.
Units from Carencro and Judice fire departments responded to assist, while Lafayette Fire Investigators conducted the investigation.