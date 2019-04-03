An Iota man was arrested on attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of a 28-year-old Eunice man, KATC reports.
Johnny Soulieu, 24, of Iota, was booked Wednesday with attempted fire-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm after shooting a 28-year-old Eunice man in the arm, Iota Police Chief Damon Daigle said.
Soulieu is accused of shooting the victim, the father of his girlfriend’s children, during an argument Wednesday morning. He then fled the scene, Daigle said.
The victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle and is listed in stable condition. The accused turned himself in about an hour after the incident, police said.
Soulieu’s bond has been set at $300,000, the chief said.