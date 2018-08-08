A Youngsville man has been arrested on two counts of vehicular homicide in the Tuesday night crash in Iberia Parish that claimed the lives of 22-year-old Franklin resident Abbie Sinitiere and her 1-year-old son, according to Louisiana State Police.
Dylan LeBlanc, 25, was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado westbound on U.S. 90, west of La. 85, shortly before 6:30 p.m. when for unknown reasons, the Silverado ran off of the right side of the roadway causing him to overcorrect, Troop I Master Trooper Brooks David said in a news release.
The preliminary investigation revealed the Silverado began to rotate counterclockwise, crossing both westbound lanes and the center median, David said. As the Silverado entered the eastbound lanes of U.S. 90, it struck Sinitiere's eastbound 2017 Chrysler Pacifica.
Sinitiere was wearing a seat belt, but suffered fatal injuries. Her 1-year-old son, Max Sinitiere,,was properly restrained in a child safety seat, but also suffered fatal injuries. Both were pronounced dead on scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office, David said. Three other juveniles in the Chrysler were properly restrained, but sustained critical injuries.
LeBlanc and his 41-year-old passenger were both wearing seat belts and sustained moderate injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment, David said.
Impairment is suspected to be a factor in the crash, David said.
On Wednesday, troopers placed LeBlanc under arrest at the hospital. Upon his release, he'll be booked into the Iberia Parish jail on two counts of vehicular homicide, first-degree feticide, four counts of vehicular negligent injuring, and a count of reckless operation, David said.