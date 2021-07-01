An electrical wire that shorted out has been determined to be the cause of a Thursday morning mobile home fire in St. Martinville, firefighters say; KATC-TV reported
Firefighters responded to the residence on Governor Mouton Street at 8:40 a.m. Thursday.
According to the St. Martin Parish Fire District, a wire ignited the wooden structural components in the home causing the fire.
Upon arrival, firefighters found the rear corner of the home on fire. Crews deployed attack lines and began to extinguish the flames, keeping them contained to the rear of the home.
The Fire District says quick actions minimized damage to the structure and resulted in no fire damage to the interior.
The Evangeline Volunteer Fire Department (St. Martinville), Cade Volunteer Fire Department, Catahoula Volunteer Fire Department, Parks Volunteer Fire Department, St. Martinville Police Department, and the St. Martin Parish Emergency Dispatch Center assisted in the call.