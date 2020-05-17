Lafayette Police are investigating a stabbing that happened Saturday night in the 300 block of E. Foch Street, KATC reported.
The Lafayette Police Department responded at 8 p.m. to a disturbance involving three women, according to Sgt. Wayne Griffin, spokesperson for the department.
Once on scene, officers located one of the victims suffering from a stab wound to the upper torso.
The victim was treated for her injuries prior to being transported to a local hospital, Griffin told KATC.
The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival.
The victim is listed in stable condition.
This investigation is ongoing.