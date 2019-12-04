Law enforcement officers are sweeping Lafayette High School after a bomb threat was made against the campus Wednesday.
Cpl. Bridgette Dugas with Lafayette Police said a bomb threat was made by an unknown person and law enforcement officers were conducting a sweep of the campus. She said a student reported the threat to staff.
Lafayette Parish School System spokesperson Allison Dickerson said the school system dismissed students early after the threat was reported.
This is at least the third threat against the high school in recent months; the school went on lockdown Sept. 26 and again on Nov. 15 after threats were made against the campus.
In the first case, a threatening phone call was made against the school. The type of threat was never specified by the school system or law enforcement, but a planned lockdown at the school became an all-day affair as students were restricted to their classrooms.
The origin of the call was never determined, and a suspect was not arrested, Dugas said in November.
A juvenile suspect was arrested for making a false bomb threat in the November lockdown. The suspect was booked on a count of terrorizing after a 911 call was made claiming a bomb was located on the campus around 6:40 a.m.
In that instance, students were ushered from the main buildings to the football field before being escorted off-campus to a nearby church while the campus was searched. The students were allowed back on campus around 10 a.m. after the campus was cleared, and the juvenile was arrested around 3 p.m.
Information about the suspect’s age, gender and affiliation with the school was not provided by law enforcement.
The school system is rerouting buses from magnet academies that typically make connecting stops at Lafayette High. According to a message sent to parents, David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy students who are typically taken to Lafayette High will be sent to L.J. Alleman Middle for pickup.