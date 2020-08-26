One of the primary organizers behind the Lafayette protests over Trayford Pellerin's death at the hands of police has become the target of violent threats.

Jamal Taylor, a community activist and member of the Lafayette chapter of the NAACP, said law enforcement agencies are now getting involved.

"I've gotten a series of death threats," said Taylor, who is Black. "I got a call with someone saying, 'I'm going to f---ing shoot you. You better watch your back.' One person sent me a Facebook message threatening to kill me then deleted it and said, 'There are eyes everywhere.'"

Taylor has been documenting the threats and shared them with the Lafayette Police Department on Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Wayne Griffin, spokesperson for the police department, confirmed that a report had been filed with his agency and that the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office and FBI could eventually get involved.

"There's definitely cause for concern," Griffin said in response to screenshots of threats Taylor shared with The Acadiana Advocate and the police department. "We're going to look into them, investigate them, use all the resources that we can — the FBI, Sheriff's Department — and see where the case leads us."

Taylor said the threats to him and his family started after a White man drove his truck slowly into a line of protesters Monday evening at the gas station where Pellerin was shot by police Friday night.

"I think he came there looking to incite confusion," Taylor said. "There are five gas stations in that area."

A video of the incident posted to Facebook has been viewed about 8 million times since Monday. It shows a pickup truck driving slowly into the gas station parking lot where protesters were gathered. The protesters linked arms in front of his truck, and the man, who has not been identified, continued inching the truck slowly into the line of people.

"It doesn't matter if it was 1 mile per hour or 100 miles per hour," Taylor said. "It's aggravated assault because he used his truck as a weapon."

At least one of the protesters can be seen in the video slapping the truck as the driver continued moving forward. Another protester jumped onto the back of the truck.

Taylor, who has led peaceful protests and spoken out against destruction and violence, said he told the protesters to stop. Taylor verbally confronted the man through his open driver's side window and continued shouting at him when the man exited his vehicle to fill it with gas.

"I stand by what I told him," Taylor said. "I think that he did something that was reprehensible. I think he used his truck as a weapon. Since then, people have tried to vilify me."

Lafayette Police responded to the scene Monday evening, but did not issue any citations or make any arrests, Griffin said.

Protests have taken place throughout the city since Pellerin was shot and killed by Lafayette officers at a gas station along the Evangeline Thruway. Some have resulted in confrontation between protesters and law enforcement.

Nearly seven hours after the truck drove into protesters Monday evening, two people were injured in a shooting in a nearby shopping center parking lot. Griffin said the shooting was not connected to the protests.

Lafayette isn't the only city where demonstrators are taking to the streets to protest the police shooting of a Black man. Overnight, three people were shot, two fatally, during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Although Taylor and other local protesters will seek shelter during Hurricane Laura, they said they plan to pick up again soon after to keep the topic top of mind.

"This issue is larger than Lafayette," Taylor said. "People are waking up and realizing that they have been living in a racist society their whole life."