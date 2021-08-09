An Abbeville man has been arrested in connection with a Sunday night shooting that injured one person, KATC-TV reported.
Troy Anthony Landry, 42, was arrested on one count of attempted second-degree murder, according to Eddie Langlinais, spokesperson for the Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office.
The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday on South Airport Road, where deputies found a victim suffering from gunshot wounds in a ditch, Langlinais told KATC.
The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to a nearby hospital and was reported to be in stable condition, Langlinais said.
This investigation is still ongoing.