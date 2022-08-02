The pilot of a small crop duster was killed when the plane went down on I-49 in Rapides Parish on Tuesday, KATC reports.
Louisiana State Police officials reported that the crop duster was working near the Cheneyville exit of I-49 when the aircraft crashed on the interstate exit ramp. Witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from the plane’s engine shortly before the crash.
The pilot, who has not yet been publicly identified, was killed, State Police said.
There were no additional injuries reported and the interstate remains open, though the Cheneyville exit is closed while law enforcement continues to work the scene.