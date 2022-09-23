A 31-year-old woman died after being found unresponsive in her cell at the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center Thursday morning in what authorities believe was a suicide.
Holly Granger, 31, was found unresponsive in her cell around 11:13 a.m. Thursday. Correctional officers made lifesaving efforts but she was pronounced dead from an apparent suicide, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the unattended death. Foul play was not suspected as of Thursday night, the agency said.
Granger was identified as the victim in a statement from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. A sheriff’s arrest report posted online from Aug. 22 shows Granger was arrested for failure to appear in court and was issued an arrest warrant.