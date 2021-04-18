An Opelousas man suspected of stealing from a casino led police on a high-speed chase through Lafayette Parish on Saturday that ended when he crashed and was hospitalized with serious injuries, KATC-TV reported.
According to Duson Police Chief Kip Judice, officers responded around 10:15 a.m. Saturday to reports of money stolen from a register till at a casino in the 200 block of Austria Road. Police were told that, while an employee at the casino was busy with other customers, an individual reached over the counter and took $1,300 from the register.
As a responding Duson police officer was reviewing video of the theft, the suspect allegedly returned to the casino shortly after 12:30 p.m. Saturday in an attempt to take additional money. The officer attempted to chase the suspect on foot, but the suspect fled the scene.
The Duson officer, along with Lafayette Parish Sheriff's deputies, located the suspect's vehicle and attempted to stop the car at 1:35 p.m. Saturday, but police say the driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
Police say the pursuit traveled through Lafayette Parish — east to University Avenue, north to Gloria Switch Road, east to Interstate 49, south to Willow Street, east to Moss Street and north to Alexander Street.
The suspect, identified as 22-year-old Triston Dupuis of Opelousas, crashed into a row of trees about 10 minutes later at the intersection of East Alexander Street and Lajaunie Road, police say.
Dupuis was trapped inside of the vehicle and had to be extricated by Lafayette firefighters, Judice said. He was transported to a local hospital, where police said he remains hospitalized with serious injuries but in stable condition.
Duson Police say that Dupuis is suspected of committing two other thefts at the same casino truck stop, one exceeding $1,000 and the other approximately $300.
Upon release from the hospital, Dupuis faces two counts of felony theft, one count of misdemeanor theft, one count of aggravated flight, one count of resisting an officer, one count of possession of marijuana and a hold for Lafayette Police on a count of domestic abuse battery.
Assisting in the incident were the Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, Acadian Ambulance and Lafayette Fire and Rescue.