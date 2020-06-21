Lafayette Police have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection to last weekend's downtown shooting that injured five people.
Aaron Gutierrez was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center for attempted second-degree murder, negligent injuring and illegal use of a weapon.
Investigators with the Lafayette Police Department determined Gutierrez was a suspect through reviewing video surveillance in the 400 block of Jefferson Street where the shooting took place at about 2 a.m. June 14.
Gutierrez was one of the five people injured in the shooting and one of the four people hospitalized as a result. He was arrested after being released from the hospital and is being held in jail on a $250,000 bond.
Last week, police arrested Kyo’drick Sam, 19, in connection to the shooting, but he was released after investigators reviewed surveillance video of the incident. Sam also was wounded and hospitalized during the shooting.
"We really believed he was involved based on the things we were getting from the witnesses and the things people were telling us," said Sgt. Wayne Griffin of the Lafayette Police Department. "But we received some video footage late in the investigation that cleared Mr. Sam of any wrongdoing."
The incident took place outside of Legends at 413 Jefferson St. after a verbal argument turned physical.
When police arrived at the scene, three people were suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper torsos, and two individuals were suffering from gunshot wounds to their lower torsos.
Griffin said some of the victims were innocent bystanders, based on witness statements and video surveillance.
None of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries, and all have been released from the hospital, according to Griffin.
No additional arrests are expected in the case.