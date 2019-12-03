A student brought a BB gun to Cpl. Michael Middlebrook Elementary School on Tuesday, the Lafayette Parish School System says.

District spokesperson Allison Dickerson confirmed a student was found with a BB gun on campus during school hours, but more specific details were not made available. She said all students were safe and the investigation would be handed over to the appropriate authorities.

Dickerson said she could not offer details about how or where the BB gun was found, by whom or whether the gun was loaded, citing the ongoing investigation.

She said all LPSS policies and procedures were followed when the weapon was discovered.

A BB gun is an air gun designed to shoot metal pellets typically 0.175 inches in diameter, according to Merriam-Webster. The pellets are commonly made of steel.