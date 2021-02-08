A Lafayette mom is asking for the public's help in locating her pregnant daughter.
Skye Angers, 30, is seven months pregnant and has been missing since Jan. 4, according to mother's Facebook posts.
Traci Angers reported her daughter missing on Jan. 9 to the Lafayette Police Department, which opened a missing person case.
Lafayette police have been unable to locate Skye Angers, according to a department spokesperson.
Senior Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said there is no reason to believe the woman is in danger.
"It's an active missing persons case," Dugas said. "We already have a detective assigned to it who is following up on many leads that he's received of people who have actually seen her around Lafayette, but so far, we have not located her."
Skye Angers had been homeless for "quite some time" before she was reported missing, Dugas said, noting that sometimes people in situations like this do not wish to be found.
"We just need to confirm she's OK," Dugas said. "She doesn't have to go back to the person that reported her or anything like that."
Anyone with information regarding Skye Angers' whereabouts is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600.