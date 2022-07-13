Five of the nine candidates vying to take over as the next chief of the Lafayette Police Department were advanced by the Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board on Wednesday.
The five candidates — former State Trooper Brian Ardoin; Lafayette police Sgt. Dorian Brabham; retired FBI special agent Charles DeLaughter; Lafayette police Cmdr. Judith Estorge; and Lafayette police Maj. Dewitt Sheridan — met all listed requirements and can move on to the next phase of the process, the board voted.
The advancing candidates will next sit for a civil service exam administered by the Office of State Examiner.
Whoever takes over the position will be the sixth Lafayette Police Department leader since parish Mayor-President Josh Guillory took office in January 2020, counting both permanent and interim department heads.
The four candidates disqualified — retired U.S. Air Force Col. Christophe DeGuelle; Shreveport police Sgt. Michael Jones; Erick Knezek, a reserve deputy with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office; and Gallaudet University police Officer Marcus Overton — were taken out of contention because they did not meet the listed requirements for the position, the board said.
Knezek and DeGuelle, while having military careers and some law enforcement experience, were disqualified because they didn’t have the needed 10 years of experience with a law enforcement agency of comparable or larger size.
Knezek was the only candidate to attend the meeting.
He’s worked as a reserve deputy for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office since 2018, and asked the board to consider the ways he’s worked with and alongside law enforcement while in the U.S. Navy, through his defense company and serving as a member of the Lafayette Parish School Board.
“I appreciate that my application is both unique and unconventional. Considering the challenges facing local police departments, I offer that now is the time for an unconventional candidate, one who offers skill sets and a proven past performance across many industries,” he said.
The votes to disqualify Knezek and DeGuelle were both split 2-3; board members Dwight Prudhomme and Wayne Prejean voted to allow the applicants to advance, and members Micky Broussard, Christina Olivier and Sgt. Paul Mouton voted to disqualify them.
Mouton, who represents the police department on the board, said he needed to follow the spirit of the written requirements, but noted that in the future the language of the required qualifications could be fine-tuned to give a better shot to “highly qualified” candidates like Knezek and DeGuelle whose careers extend beyond traditional law enforcement experience.
Jones was disqualified because he did not have the required bachelor’s degree and Overton was disqualified because he did not provide a host of required documentation, including proof of a valid driver’s license, a high school diploma or a bachelor’s degree, and there was concern the law enforcement agencies he worked for were not of equal or larger size to the Lafayette Police Department.
Here are the five remaining applicants to be Lafayette’s next chief:
Brian Ardoin
Ardoin is a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and former Louisiana State Police trooper who served with the agency from 2003 to 2013. Ardoin also worked as the director of public protection and safety at LSU at Eunice for 11 years. He owns and operates Top Cop Driving Academy in Mamou.
With State Police, Ardoin served as a patrolman, a narcotics interdiction officer, a security officer on the governor’s protection detail and a training officer who educated troopers in stun gun use, his application said.
Ardoin earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from McNeese State University in 2002 and a master’s degree in criminal justice from Southern University in 2005; he is pursuing a doctorate in criminal justice from Walden University.
Dorian Brabham
Brabham has served with the Lafayette Police Department since 2002. His current role involves leading a squad of department investigators, assigning cases, preparing cases for prosecution, managing subordinates’ reports and serving on special department task forces, his application said.
Brabham earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Columbia Southern University in 2021. He is certified as a police ethics instructor, a crime prevention specialist and in security assessment. Brabham also served with the U.S. Army National Guard, which included a tour in Iraq, his application said.
Charles DeLaughter
DeLaughter spent 40 years in law enforcement, splitting his career between the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the FBI. In Jefferson Parish, DeLaughter worked as a narcotics detective, juvenile division supervisor and public relations supervisor, among other positions.
With the FBI, DeLaughter served in Oklahoma and Washington, D.C., and as the supervisory special agent over the Baton Rouge FBI office. His work involved investigations into domestic and international terrorism, drug and street gangs, and cold case homicides. He retired from the agency in 2021.
DeLaughter earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Loyola University New Orleans in 1998 and graduated from the FBI’s Special Agent Training Academy in Quantico, Virginia, in 2002. He also received wire intercept training at the Institute of Policy Technology and Management and is a certified expert witness in state and federal court for narcotics cases, his application said.
Judith Estorge
Estorge has been with the Lafayette Police Department since 1993. She serves as a precinct commander, overseeing 21 officers and four sergeants, strategizing crime prevention measures, leading community policing efforts in the precinct and handling precinct operations, her application said.
Estorge earned her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock in 1991. She also attended a command and staff college session in 2001.
Dewitt Sheridan
Sheridan has been with the Lafayette Police Department since 1990. Sheridan serves as the major over the criminal investigations division, overseeing nearly 100 subordinates in the sections under his command, including detectives, metro narcotics and youth services, his application said.
Sheridan began his law enforcement career while in college, working as a child care attendant at the Lafayette Juvenile Detention Home.
He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Southwestern Louisiana, now UL, in 1990.