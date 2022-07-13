Erick Knezek, president of the Lafayette Parish School Board, speaks during press conference about the newly expanded School Resource Officer Program Tuesday, August 7, 2018, at the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office in Lafayette, La. The School Resource Officer (SRO) Program will put at least one officer in every public school in Lafayette Parish. That brings the number of SRO's from 20 last year to more than 40 this year, with an additional undisclosed number of floating officers who can fill in or provide additional officer support. In addition to more officers, a new, free smartphone app called Lafayette Parish Student Protect is available for students, teachers and parents to annonymously report illegal or suspicious activity. The app also sends push notifications to warn users about emergency situations.