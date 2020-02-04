A new, deadly form of heroin has been found in Louisiana, prompting deputies to warn the public of its lethal potency.
The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office made two arrests in the past week after seizing various amounts of "gray death."
Deputies say the opioid mix is a lethal combination of heroin, fentanyl, and other fentanyl analogues.
The suspects in possession of the drug were traveling through St. Mary Parish from the Lake Charles area, authorities said. The super drug reportedly began to surface in Alabama and Georgia.
"It is reported to have a potency 10,000 times greater than morphine," the sheriff's office said. "A minuscule amount of this drug, which has the appearance of small chunks of concrete, can kill."
Officials are warning the public to stay away from the substance.
"The public is advised to never pick up or touch this drug if you ever encounter it and to call and report it to law enforcement."