A five-vehicle crash with a fatality has closed Interstate 10 westbound near the Breaux Bridge exit, according to officials responding to the crash.
The crash involved four 18-wheelers and a car according to Terry Latiolais, assistant police chief for the Breaux Bridge Police Department.
The driver of an of 18-wheelers died as a result of injuries suffered during the crash, Latiolais said. The victim is not being identified at this time.
At least four other people involved in the wreck were treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, Latiolais said.
All of the vehicles involved were traveling in the westbound lanes of I-10 when the crash occurred, but details of what happened are still being investigated, Latiolais said.
Westbound lanes of I-10 are closed just east of mile marker 110.7. Traffic is being diverted at La. 415 to U.S. 190 in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Authorities ask people to avoid the area if possible and use mobile map apps for alternate routes. Traffic delays are expected for several hours.
The Breaux Bridge Police Department is handling the crash with the assistance of Louisiana State Police Troop I, the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office and the St. Martin Parish Fire Department.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.