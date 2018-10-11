An incident that triggered a Lafayette police officer's shooting of a man on Tuesday started with a report of several individuals smoking marijuana on the porch of a house on Hilda Street, according to information released by police on Thursday.

A 19-year-old man suffered non-fatal gunshot wounds in the police involved shooting.

Police said in a news release they responded at about 7:14 p.m. on Tuesday to a report of “several males smoking marijuana on the porch of a residence” in the 400 block of Hilda Street. Two teenagers were arrested on drug and gun counts.

Neither of the two people arrested were the gunshot victim.

Police spokeswoman Bridgette Dugas said police do not suspect any other individuals of a crime related to the incident, adding that State Police are investigating one other civilian as part of their probe into the shooting. She declined further comment on the State Police investigation.

Authorities initially released almost no details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting and many details remain unknown pending the outcome of the State Police investigation.

State Police have said only that local officers had responded to “criminal activity,” and that an officer opened fire during an encounter with someone on the scene.

Authorities have not said anything about what led the officer to fire a weapon, or if the other person was armed. State Police have not said whether the injured person is a suspect in any crime.

The two people Lafayette Police arrested are 17-year-old Tyrese Carter and 18-year-old Kane Wyatt, both of Lafayette.

Carter was booked on suspicion of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled substance. Wyatt was booked on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm.