A Port Barre man pleaded guilty in federal court Friday to transporting a juvenile girl across state lines for the purpose of having sex with her.
Cory Shane Disotell, 48, pleaded guilty to transportation of a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity for his coercion of 15-year-old Domeanna Spell and subsequent flight from the state in March. The incident led to a nationwide manhunt for the missing teen.
Disotell admitted to U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays that he coerced Spell, taking her first to Mississippi before traveling to Colorado, while “engaging in sexual acts along the way,” according to a statement from David C. Joseph, U.S. District Attorney for the Western District of Louisiana.
The teenager was missing from March 28 until April 5, when Disotell was arrested.
Disotell’s sentencing is set for Jan. 10. He faces 10 years to life in prison, five years to life of mandatory registration as a sex offender, a fine of up to $250,000 and forfeiture of a shotgun seized at the time of his arrest in Colorado.
The FBI, U.S. Marshal’s Service, Port Barre Police Department, Archuleta County Sheriff’s Office and Durango Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney John Luke Walker and Supervisory Assistant U.S. Attorney Myers P. Namie are prosecuting the case.