The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is urging caution when open burning after a New Iberia man and three others were killed in recent out of control burn pile incidents.
On Monday, the body of an 89-year-old man was found on his property in the 5200 block of Norris Road in New Iberia after a multi-day search.
The man was reported missing Saturday, after a 10-acre grass fire was discovered on his property. The elderly man’s body was found burned near a pond, the Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office spokesperson Ashley Rodrigue said in a statement.
A second man was found dead Monday after a brush fire in Sarepta in Webster Parish.
Around 2 p.m. Monday firefighters were called to a large grass fire in the 200 block of Wilton Road, after a 911 caller said fire from her neighbor’s burn pile had spread to a neighboring property. The 80-year-old man’s body was found on that property, after he apparently attempted to put out the flames, Rodrigue said.
Two more people, a 67-year-old woman in Topsy in Jefferson Davis Parish and a 78-year-old man in Anacoco in Vernon Parish, were killed in separate brush fires. The fires happened March 25 and January 31, respectively.
The State Fire Marshal’s Office is encouraging residents to take appropriate safety measures when conducting burns, including checking weather and wind conditions, creating a 5-foot wet control line around the fire, keeping water on hand and avoiding accelerants.
“Don’t let the fact that you’re burning brush outside keep you from understanding smoke from that fire can and will overtake you if you’re not careful,” State Fire Marshal H. Butch Browning said. “Conducting open burning is a dangerous practice, no matter how frequently you do it, and it requires multiple safety steps to be taken every single time.”