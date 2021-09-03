A New Iberia man was killed after his truck ran off the road and ultimately struck a tree, Louisiana State Police says.
Jed R. Rodrigue, 60, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado south on La. 83 near South Lewis Street in Iberia Parish when he failed to negotiate a left hand curve and his truck went off the right side of the road. The Silverado traveled through a ditch and struck a tree in a private yard, Louisiana State Police spokesperson Trooper Derek Senegal said in a statement.
The crash happened around 3 a.m.
Rodrigue was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and succumbed to his injuries at a New Iberia area hospital. A toxicology sample was collected from Rodrigue and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation, Senegal said.