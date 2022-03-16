A Lafayette man was arrested on attempted murder after his victim said the 21-year-old shot at him after attempting to rob him, the Lafayette Police Department said.
Officers responded to the 200 block of Rain Tree Trail around 8:40 a.m. Tuesday after a caller reported gunshots in the area. Officers found bullet casings near the front door of a home and made contact with the victim, Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Robin Green said.
The victim said he met with the suspect, Cleveland Perkins, who brandished a weapon after exiting his vehicle and attempted to rob him. The man said he fled and Perkins shot at him several times, missing him, Green’s statement said.
Perkins, 21, of Lafayette, was taken into custody and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a count of attempted first-degree murder, Green said.