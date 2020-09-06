One Lafayette Police officer has been placed on administrative leave and two others have been pulled from regular patrol following an aggressive arrest of a juvenile that was captured on at least two bystander videos.
Interim Police Chief Scott Morgan has ordered an immediate investigation after viewing video footage of the incident that happened overnight Saturday in the parking lot of a bowling alley, according to a Sunday afternoon statement from the Police Department.
In one video, a police officer appears to punch a young man, who activists say is a Black 16-year-old, while other officers pin him to the ground outside Acadiana Lanes bowling alley. It is unclear what events led up to the physical altercation.
The teen, who was not identified because of his age, was arrested and charged with interference, resisting arrest and battery of an officer, according to Lafayette Police spokesperson Sgt. Wayne Griffin. The juvenile was released to his parents soon after the arrest.
Jamal Taylor, a community activist with a group known as The Village, said he's concerned by the charges.
"No one was charged with having a gun," Taylor said. "Resisting arrest is almost like a secondary charge, right? I'm trying to lawfully detain you, and you resisted the detainment? I watched an officer shove a 16-year-old, push him and begin to punch him with a closed fist in the head. I think the charges are bold and bogus."
Lafayette Police say a series of events unfolded before the physical confrontation.
Police were called at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in reference to a person with a gun in the parking lot of the bowling alley on Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Griffin said. When officers arrived, they could not find a suspect that matched the 911 caller's description, so they left the scene without incident, Griffin said.
About 20 to 30 minutes later, officers were conducting an unrelated traffic stop in the same parking lot when the officers recognized a suspect based on the description from the 911 call, Griffin said. At that point, officers approached the teen, who is not the same person shown in the Facebook video, and patted him down for a weapon. Griffin said the teen did not have a weapon on him and was cooperative during the interaction. While that unfolded, a relative of the teen allegedly approached the officers.
"I believe it turned physical because he may have approached the officers and got into their personal space," Griffin said. "Then it turned physical. I'm not going to go into details of who swung first or anything like that. I just know that it turned physical."
It remains unclear what unfolded between the time the teen approached the officers and when the fight was recorded on video. In one video, the teen appears to be pinned to the ground by officers while another officer hits the teen multiple times with a closed fist.
Griffin said no weapon was found at the scene or on the body of either teen. Only the teen who confronted the officers was arrested and charged.
The incident has only increased tension between local civil rights leaders and law enforcement.
Demonstrators from Lafayette and the surrounding area have clashed with law enforcement, the mayor-president and other leaders in the aftermath of Pellerin's Aug. 21 death at the hands of Lafayette Police.
Pellerin, 31, was shot by officers at a gas station along the Northwest Evangeline Thruway. Louisiana State Police investigators said Pellerin was armed with a knife and was approaching the door of the convenience store when he was shot. Officers had trailed him for a half mile after responding to a disturbance call and deploying tasers, which were ineffective, state police said.
Several protests have since taken place across the city, with some of those ending in confrontation between demonstrators and law enforcement.
Taylor and other activists have been calling for the resignation of Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory in recent weeks and are now are calling for Morgan's resignation.
"The interim chief of police needs to resign today," Taylor said. "The behavior that was exhibited last night shows a complete lack of training, a complete lack of decorum, and a complete lack of respect for the life of Black people and Black men in this community."
The Village, along with other regional, state and national civil rights organizations, will host a press conference outside of the Lafayette Police Department at 9:30 a.m. Monday.