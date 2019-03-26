Two men were arrested and two more are wanted in a Saturday shooting in Opelousas, police say.
The shooting happened near the intersection of South Academy and Laurent Streets before 6 p.m. Opelousas Police said two groups exchanged at least 20 rounds of gunfire, though no one was reported injured in the shooting. A vehicle nearby was struck, police said.
Davaska Savoy, 19, of Opelousas, and Brandon Savoy, 25, of Opelousas, were accused in the shooting and each booked on counts of attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and possession with intent to distribute Schedule II narcotics, Opelousas Police Major Mark Guidry said in a release.
Surveillance footage and interviews with witnesses helped identify the suspects, he said.
Police have issued additional warrants for Robert Eugene Joseph III, 21, and Dontarious Williams, 18, who are also accused in the shooting. Both men are wanted on counts of attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.
Opelousas Police said these men should be considered armed and dangerous.