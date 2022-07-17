Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Deputies arrested Paul Joseph Pilette from Victoria Drive near Maurice where the shooting incident took place, according to Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office.
In the early hours of July 17, 2022, the Sheriff's Office responded to a possible shooting on Victoria Drive near Maurice, the sheriff's office.
Once they arrived on the scene, police deputies noticed a victim with gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he died due to his injuries, according to the sheriff's office.
The police investigation led detectives to Pilette. He was booked on the count of second-degree murder, according to the sheriff's office. The investigation is still ongoing.