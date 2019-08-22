Abbeville Police say one person has been killed in the shooting on South Guegnon Street.
Department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Touchet said officers responded to a call of shots fired near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and South Guegnon Street just after 6 p.m.
Officers found a male victim at the scene on the 800 block of South Guegnon. The victim had been shot and then ran into a utility pole. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vermilion Parish Coroner's Office.
The incident is being investigated by the Abbeville Police Department's Detective Division.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call the Abbeville Police Department's tip line at 892-6777. Tips can also be submitted via the department's Facebook page or website.