One Breaux Bridge man was arrested and another is wanted after deputies say they robbed a man during a Facebook Marketplace transaction in August.
Quvando Henry, 28, was booked Wednesday on counts of armed robbery, simple possession of marijuana, illegal possession of stolen firearms and possession of a concealed firearm by a convicted felon, a release from St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Maj. Ginny Higgins said.
Deputies say Henry and his accomplice, Kelvondrick Zeno, 18, contacted the victim on Facebook Marketplace about a dirt bike for sale and arranged a meeting Aug. 8. When Zeno asked to test drive the dirt bike, Henry produced a handgun and robbed the man, the release said.
Zeno is still wanted on a count of principal to armed robbery.
Henry’s bond was set at $80,000, the release said.
Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071, via messenger on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook, or through St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers at 441-3030.