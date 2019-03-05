The Vermilion Municipal and Sheriff's Narcotics Task Force arrested four people recently on drug charges, according to Vermilion Parish Sheriff Mike Couvillon.
Johnathan Smith, 28, of Maurice, was arrested in Abbeville and charged with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute Schedule I marijuana, two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule IV Clonazepam and Alprazolam, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a juvenile, transactions involving drug proceeds, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, Couvillon said in the news release.
Smith also was detained by the Department of Corrections for a probation violation.
Lindsey Willis, 32, of Kaplan, was arrested Feb. 26 in Kaplan and charged with possession of Schedule II methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas Abshire, 37, of Kaplan, was arrested Feb. 26 in Kaplan on felony narcotics warrants, Couvillon said in a news release. Abshire was found to be in possession of suspected methamphetamine and was charged with possession of Schedule II.
Narcotics agents and Abbeville Police executed a search warrant Feb. 27 at a Maude Avenue residence in Abbeville, Couvillon wrote, and charged Timothy Perro, 49, with possession with intent to distribute Schedule II methamphetamine, possession of Schedule I marijuana, transactions involving drug proceeds and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Couvillon said the task force also arrested Brennen Duhon, 20, of Abbeville, on Feb. 26 on multiple warrants for failure to appear in court.