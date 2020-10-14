A Duson man was arrested on first-degree murder in a fatal Tuesday shooting.
Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of North Marigny Circle around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and found 35-year-old Loveless Willis, of Duson, dead inside a residence, a sheriff’s office statement said.
Samuel Shows, 28, of Duson, is accused in the shooting and was arrested on first-degree murder. No other details were provided about the shooting.
Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-8477, the Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211 or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.