A family of five has been displaced following a Sunday afternoon fire at their home in the 200 block of Debonnaire Road.
The Scott Fire Department was able to bring the fire under control and contain it to a bedroom and bathroom in the manufactured home. The rest of the home sustained minor heat and smoke damage.
Everyone safely escaped the home after attempts to contain the fire with a fire extinguisher were unsuccessful.
Investigators with the Scott Fire Department have ruled the fire accidental in nature, but the exact cause is still under investigation.
The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist the five-person family.