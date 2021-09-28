A Carencro Police Department officer, firefighters and a neighbor worked together to save a Carencro couple from a Breaux Road house fire late Monday.
The Carencro Fire Department, with units from the Lafayette and Scott fire departments, responded to the blaze at 501 Breaux Road at 11:19 p.m., Carencro Fire Chief David Mouton said in a statement.
A Carencro Police Department officer was investigating heavy smoke in the area and was the first to arrive; the officer found one of the victims face down in the driveway and was able to pull the person to safety with the help of a neighbor. The officer reported to the fire department that the home was engulfed in flames and a second victim was trapped inside the home, Mouton said.
Arriving units split between fighting the blaze and making entry into the home, where the second victim was found in a rear bedroom. Both victims were taken to a local hospital by ambulance, where one was treated and released and the second remained hospitalized as of early Tuesday afternoon for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation, the statement said.
A firefighter was also treated at the scene for smoke inhalation after surrendering his air mask to the victim while evacuating her from the home, Mouton said.
The fire was brought under control within 18 minutes, but the home sustained heavy fire damage and two vehicles were totally destroyed. The Lafayette Fire Department is investigating the cause of the fire, the release said.